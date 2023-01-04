Mega Millions Ticket Worth $4 Million Sold In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Lottery officials confirmed early on Wednesday that a ticket sold in Arizona matched five numbers and the "Megaplier" feature, resulting in a prize worth $4 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. There were also tickets in Mississippi and South Dakota that matched the same numbers.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday's drawing were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and gold Mega Ball 18.

AZ Family reported that the Mega Millions jackpot has now increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing failed to result in a grand prize winner. This means that there have now been 23 straight drawing without a grand prize winner.

The new jackpot total is the sixth-largest jackpot in US history. The $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. If the winner chooses a cash payout, they would take home an estimated $483.5 million.

According to Mega Millions, there have only been three larger Mega Millions jackpots than Friday's prize in the game's 20 years: $1.53 billion in 2018, $1.05 billion in 2021, and $1.33 billion in July.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday night (January 6th).

