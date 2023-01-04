Ohio State Kicker's Mother Speaks Out After Devastating Missed Field Goal

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with just seconds remaining in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia. If he would have made it, he would have sent his team to the national championships.

Following the loss, his mother Jackie Ruggles sent a message to Buckeye fans. She said her son takes "full responsibility" for the devastating missed kick.

"Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support," she wrote on Twitter. "I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be forever grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful. For every person who works so hard for this team, in whatever role you play, thank you! Noah will speak to how Ryan Day and Parker Fleming changed his life. I am so thankful he was led by great coaches who are also great men."