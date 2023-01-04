President Biden Touts Infrastructure Bill In Kentucky With Mitch McConnell

President Joe Biden headed to Kentucky on Wednesday (January 4) to tout the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he signed in 2021.

He was joined at the event by Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell to announce that around $2 billion will be earmarked to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky. It is one of the busiest freight routes in the entire country.

In a rare display of bipartisanship, Biden praised McConnell for working with the White House to help pass the massive legislation.

"We disagree on a lot of things, but here's what matters: He's a man of his word," Biden said. "It sends an important message to the entire country: we can work together. We can get things done. We can move the nation forward if we just drop a little bit of our egos and focus on what is needed for the country."

McConnell took some credit for securing the federal funding that will be used to upgrade the bridge.

"This is a bridge that has been a major national issue for 25 years – my top transportation project for decades," McConnell said. "And it's going to be fully funded by the infrastructure bill, which I supported. It's important for me to be there."