Record Number Of January Tornados Hit Illinois
By Logan DeLoye
January 4, 2023
A record number of January tornadoes have touched down across the state, and we are only four days into the new year. According to FOX32, a whopping total of six tornadoes touched down In Illinois on Tuesday alone. The probability of a tornado in January is already a rare phenomenon, let alone six in one day. FOX32 took to Twitter to share this astonishing fact, and to detail the last year that Illinoisans could have seen this many January tornados.
"Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said," the tweet read.
Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. https://t.co/ni5cNY1ADp— FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 4, 2023
The tornadoes touched down in Decatur and Ford County on Tuesday night. FOX32 mentioned that five of the six tornadoes struck Decatur, while the sixth touched down in Ford County near Gibson City. The storms that struck the region caused significant damage such as knocking down power lines and tearing siding off of local homes and businesses. Video footage that was shared on the Decatur Herald & Review shows an abundance of debris in the parking lot of a damaged former bowling alley. Viewers can see that the tornado ripped off an entire side of the building.