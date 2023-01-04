Record Number Of January Tornados Hit Illinois

A record number of January tornadoes have touched down across the state, and we are only four days into the new year. According to FOX32, a whopping total of six tornadoes touched down In Illinois on Tuesday alone. The probability of a tornado in January is already a rare phenomenon, let alone six in one day. FOX32 took to Twitter to share this astonishing fact, and to detail the last year that Illinoisans could have seen this many January tornados.

"Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said," the tweet read.