Speaker Negotiations Continue As House Adjourns Without Voting

By Bill Galluccio

January 5, 2023

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-SPEAKER
Photo: Getty Images

The House of Representatives adjourned on Wednesday (January 4) night as negotiations for the Speaker of the House continue. Lawmakers will reconvene at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Over the past two days, the House has held six votes, but none of the nominees have been able to secure the necessary 218 votes to win. Despite having a slim majority in the House, Kevin McCarthy has not been able to gain enough Republican support.

A small group of lawmakers who opposed his Speakership nominated Andy Biggs and Jim Jordan on Tuesday and Byron Donalds on Wednesday. The Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries.

The House met earlier in the day and adjourned after a sixth vote, in which McCarthy got 201 votes, Jeffries secured 212, and Donalds got 20. One member voted present.

Before the House reconvened on Wednesday night, McCarthy told reporters that he did not want to have another vote tonight.

"You know, I think it's probably best that people work through some more, I think," he said. "I don't think voting tonight does any difference, but I think voting in the future will."

McCarthy and his allies continue to negotiate to gain enough votes to win the Speakership. In one development, a Super PAC aligned with McCarthy said it would remain neutral in Republican primaries in GOP-friendly districts. 

