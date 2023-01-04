Texans Swear They Saw UFO During New Year's Eve Fireworks

It seems like a common New Year's resolution for some Texans was to become a UFO conspiracy theorist!

A San Antonio resident took to Reddit to ask other locals if they saw a UFO during the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration downtown. "Did anybody just see a UFO flying around downtown? WTF I hope someone else saw it and I’m not tripping," user nonobby wrote.

While some users poked fun at u/nonobby — saying they were drunk, high, or a combination of the two — one user said they actually may have caught something on their Ring doorbell camera. They even shared a video of it. "Watch the top of the tree," u/wrldhulk wrote.

(Watch the video here if it doesn't load below.)