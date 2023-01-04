These Texas twins might have been born just 6 minutes apart — but a year now stands in between them!

Kali Jo Scott was taken to a local hospital in Denton a week and a half before her due date, FOX 4 reports. After getting a C-section, one of her girls Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m. on December 31 — making her the last baby born at the hospital in 2022. At 12:01 a.m. on January 1, Effie Rose was born — and, you guessed it, she was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. Annie Jo and Effie Rose each clocked in at 5.5 pounds.

"We had kind of joked, like, 'Wouldn't it be funny if…' with the holiday and New Year's Eve over the weekend. It turned out that was more of a possibility than we realized," Scott said.

Scott went on to say that she's actually a fan of both of her daughters getting their own day. "You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique. So this gets to add to that special and uniqueness that some twins don't maybe get. One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year's Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year's Day," Scott said.

On the other hand, the parents are looking to see what can be done about the tax implications of having babies born in different years. "Our friends were making fun of us for the tax deduction issue since we only get one tax deduction for last year, but I think that's just fine," Scott said.