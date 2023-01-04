This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America

Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives.

Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."

According to the list, one of the country's top 50 music cities are right here in Arizona.

Phoenix landed at number four on the list. The average concert ticket price in the city is $128 and residents spend about 2.9% of their income on monthly concerts. There are about 18 career musicians per capita in Phoenix, and there were five music festivals in the city in 2022.

Here are the top 10 music cities in the US, according to Clever:

Nashville, TN Indianapolis, IN Portland, OR Austin, TX Raleigh, NC Salt Lake City, UT St. Louis, MO-IL San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Buffalo, NY

Check out the full study on Clever's website.