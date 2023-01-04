This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is a time for young students to learn skills they will take with them as they move through the rest of their life, whether they continue their academic education in college or jump into the workforce. Niche recently released its list of the best public high schools in Louisiana for 2023 and it's filled with institutions working hard to give students a quality education.

According to the site, the best public high school in the Pelican State is Benjamin Franklin High School, which earned an overall grade of A+. Located in New Orleans, the school earned an A+ score in academics, diversity and college prep, an A in teachers and administration, and an A- in clubs/activities. Here's what Niche had to say:

"Benjamin Franklin High School is a top rated, public, charter, magnet school... . It has 1,017 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ration of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 99% in reading."

Here are Niche's picks for the Top 10 best public high schools in Louisiana for 2023:

Benjamin Franklin High School Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy Lusher Charter School Baton Rouge Magnet High School Caddo Parish Magnet High School Louisiana School for Math, Science & The Arts Zachary High School University Laboratory School Ruston High School

Check out Niche's full report to read up on Louisiana's best public high schools.