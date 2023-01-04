This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is a time for young students to learn skills they will take with them as they move through the rest of their life, whether they continue their academic education in college or jump into the workforce. Niche recently released its list of the best public high schools in North Carolina for 2023 and it's filled with institutions working hard to give students a quality education.

According to the site, the best public high school in the Tar Heel State is the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, which earned an overall grade of A+. Located in Durham, the school earned an A+ score in academics, teachers, clubs/activities and college prep and an A in administration. Here's what Niche had to say:

"North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is a top rated, public school... . It has 680 students in grades 11-12 with a student teacher ration of 7 to 1."

Here are Niche's picks for the Top 10 best public high schools in North Carolina for 2023:

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics The Early College of Guilford Raleigh Charter High School Green Hope High School William G. Enloe High School Panther Creek High School Chapel Hill High School East Chapel Hill High School Marvin Ridge High School Ardrey Kell High School

Check out Niche's full report to read up on North Carolina's best public high schools.