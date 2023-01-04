This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023

It's the new year, and everyone has specific goals they want to accomplish. Many people have aspirations of moving to a new place or going where a new job takes them. However, the hunt for the next home can be daunting, especially when there are a lot of things to consider. Anyone moving to or within Colorado will have to weigh a lot of impressive options, from Aspen and the Denver metro area to more humble locales like Pueblo.

Forbes Advisor makes the hunt easier by finding the best place to live in Colorado for 2023. The website states, "We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."

According to researchers, Fort Collins is the No.1 place to be in the Centennial State! Here's why the "craft beer capital of Colorado" was chosen:

"The honor of the most underrated city in Colorado may belong to Fort Collins, which offers a promising economy and favorable quality of life for families and young professionals alike. While the city population has been growing rapidly recently, the town is able to offer impressive services while doing its best to maintain a small-town vibe. For example, there are over 30 miles of well-manicured bike trails to navigate the city at any time of the year. Additionally, Colorado State University provides plenty of cultural and sports activities for locals."

Check out the full list of Colorado's top places to live on Forbes Advisor.