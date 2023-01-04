This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

January 4, 2023

It's the new year, and everyone has specific goals they want to accomplish. Many people have aspirations of moving to a new place or going where a new job takes them. However, the hunt for the next home can be daunting, especially when there are a lot of things to consider. Anyone moving to or within Florida will have to weigh a lot of impressive options, from world-famous Orlando and Miami to up-and-comers like Sarasota.

Forbes Advisor makes the hunt easier by finding the best place to live in Florida for 2023. The website states, "We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."

According to researchers, Tampa is the No.1 place to be in the Sunshine State! Here's why it was chosen:

"Tampa-St.Petersburg-Clearwater has many positive aspects for young adults and families. First, there are several pristine beaches on the Gulf of Mexico. The area is also home to several major sports teams, history museums, platforms promoting the arts and impressive public transportation options. Tampa has also experienced an influx of employers across several industries ranging from advanced manufacturing to financial services and life sciences. Tourism and MacDill Air Force Base also play a pivotal role."

Check out the full list of Florida's top places to live on Forbes Advisor.

