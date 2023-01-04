This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta

What's the one thing you go to an Italian restaurant for? Pasta, of course! Whether you're hankering for a plate of lasagna or chicken fettuccine, or want to taste something original, there's no shortage of eateries serving delicious pasta dishes in the United States.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best restaurant for pasta. Writers looked at their own data, information from popular foodie websites, and regional and local sources to curate their list:

"While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house."

According to the website, Washington state's top pick is San Fermo! Here's why it was chosen:

"Offering a small array of regional Italian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, this intimate Ballard eatery features a rotating seasonal menu of inventive fare. Grilled asparagus comes dressed with romesco and hazelnuts, while the crowd-pleasing saffron spaghetti bolognese features pork, veal, fennel, and rosemary."