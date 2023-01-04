This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America

By Sarah Tate

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One city in Tennessee is being recognized for being one of the top "booming" cities in the U.S., and it's not the one you would expect.

SmartAsset analyzed data for nearly 500 of the largest cities in America, focusing its research in seven metrics: five-year population change, average yearly GDP growth, five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, September 2022 unemployment rate, one-year change in unemployment rate, and five-year change in household income."

So which Tennessee town was named one of the top boomtowns in the country?

Murfreesboro

While Nashville may be a hotspot for tourism, nearby Murfreesboro ranked No. 3 overall in the booming U.S. cities, seeing a population growth of nearly 20% and a 31% increase in housing units over the past five years. Here's what SmartAsset had to say:

"Murfreesboro, Tennessee ranks in the top 15 cities for its five-year increases in housing units (31.47%) and population (19.38%). Workers in the city have also seen a 41.95% increase in income over the same time period (29th best). The area encompassing Murfreesboro ranks 34th-best for its business growth between 2015 and 2020 (15.13%)."

These are the Top 10 boomtowns in America:

  1. Nampa, Idaho
  2. Meridian, Idaho
  3. Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  4. New Braunfels, Texas
  5. Fort Meyers, Florida
  6. Conroe, Texas
  7. Menifee, California
  8. Pasco, Washington
  9. Lewisville, Texas
  10. Chino, California

Check out SmartAsset's full report to read up on the top boomtowns in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.