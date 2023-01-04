This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America

One city in Tennessee is being recognized for being one of the top "booming" cities in the U.S., and it's not the one you would expect.

SmartAsset analyzed data for nearly 500 of the largest cities in America, focusing its research in seven metrics: five-year population change, average yearly GDP growth, five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, September 2022 unemployment rate, one-year change in unemployment rate, and five-year change in household income."

So which Tennessee town was named one of the top boomtowns in the country?

Murfreesboro

While Nashville may be a hotspot for tourism, nearby Murfreesboro ranked No. 3 overall in the booming U.S. cities, seeing a population growth of nearly 20% and a 31% increase in housing units over the past five years. Here's what SmartAsset had to say:

"Murfreesboro, Tennessee ranks in the top 15 cities for its five-year increases in housing units (31.47%) and population (19.38%). Workers in the city have also seen a 41.95% increase in income over the same time period (29th best). The area encompassing Murfreesboro ranks 34th-best for its business growth between 2015 and 2020 (15.13%)."

These are the Top 10 boomtowns in America:

Nampa, Idaho Meridian, Idaho Murfreesboro, Tennessee New Braunfels, Texas Fort Meyers, Florida Conroe, Texas Menifee, California Pasco, Washington Lewisville, Texas Chino, California

Check out SmartAsset's full report to read up on the top boomtowns in the country.