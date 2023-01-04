Two Ohio Krogers To Open Food Halls Within Store

More food halls are coming to central Ohio-area Kroger stores.

Grocery shoppers at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers will now be able to grab a quick meal to go via the Kitchen United-run Food Halls. The food halls feature multiple vendors, with options ranging from Nékter Juice Bar to Nathan's Famous hot dogs, all conveniently sandwiched between deli meats and refrigerated dips. Check out a full list of restaurants below.

Plus, shoppers can also win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. All they have to do is make their way to the two new locations on January 10 and 11 for a chance to win more than $300 in gift cards to be used at the food hall restaurants. Those who complete a store-wide scavenger hunt will be entered to win a dozen $25 gift cards, and one hundred other scavengers will be randomly selected to receive a $50 Kroger gift card.

The Clintonville Kroger, located at 3417 North High Street, will host its Mix Food Hall grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 10. The Dublin Kroger, located at 7625 Sawmill Road will host its food hall grand opening on January 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The two new locations join the first Ohio Mix Food Hall in Gahanna, which was opened inside of the Kroger at 300 S. Hamilton Road back in November.

Clintonville Kroger Mix Food Hall Restaurants:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Hardee’s

Wow Bao

Nékter Juice Bar

Saladworks

Fuku Fried Chicken

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dublin Kroger Mix Food Hall Restaurants: