Watch: Singer Lonnie Is Looking For More Than Just A 'One Night Stand'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 4, 2023
Singer Lonnie is making waves with his nostalgic debut single. A few months after he dropped the record, the 20-year-old artist is bringing it to life in a fresh video.
On Wednesday, January 4, the California native released the official music video for "One Night Stand." In the visuals, Lonnie gets invited to a house party by the girl of his dreams. Later on, we can see him posted up at a the party in search of the perfect girl. While he acknowledges all the baddies in the room, Lonnie tracks down the one girl that's down for more than just a one night stand.
“This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they’re dating but doesn’t want to prioritize a relationship," Lonnie said about the record. "The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn’t want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious.”
The track was released a few months ago and features a dope sample of The Cardigans' 1996 hit "Lovefool." It's a rare yet energetic rendition of the memorable song that will resonate with a new generation of fans.
Lonnie is signed to Vincent Herbert’s MUSE Group. He discovered his love for diverse influences from Frank Sinatra to Usher while growing up with with his sisters while his parents were away at work.
Watch the official video for "One Night Stand" below.