Watch: Singer Lonnie Is Looking For More Than Just A 'One Night Stand'

“This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they’re dating but doesn’t want to prioritize a relationship," Lonnie said about the record. "The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn’t want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious.”



The track was released a few months ago and features a dope sample of The Cardigans' 1996 hit "Lovefool." It's a rare yet energetic rendition of the memorable song that will resonate with a new generation of fans.



Lonnie is signed to Vincent Herbert’s MUSE Group. He discovered his love for diverse influences from Frank Sinatra to Usher while growing up with with his sisters while his parents were away at work.



Watch the official video for "One Night Stand" below.