How does that saying go? A milkshake a day keeps the doctor away? Well, in this case, the Dr isn't going anywhere!

Whataburger heard you and they're bringing back their beloved Dr Pepper milkshake for a limited time. In a press release, the Texas-based burger chain announced the comeback of the shake, which is "rich, tasty and creamy" and "made with a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup." Did you know Dr Pepper was also created in the Lone Star State?

"When pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas, nearly 150 years ago, he probably never imagined his creation would be enjoyed by millions of people around the world – much less that it would become a fan-favorite shake flavor at Whataburger," the press release said.

While it's unclear how long you have to try the Dr Pepper shake at Whataburger, do it soon before it leaves the menu again!

"Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself. This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way," said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rick Scheffler.

This isn't the first time Whataburger adds a menu item after listening to fans. In November, they introduced Chili Cheese Fries, but they’re unfortunately not available anymore. :(