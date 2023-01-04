Whataburger Brings Back One Of Its Most Famous Items By Popular Demand

By Dani Medina

January 4, 2023

Photo: Whataburger

How does that saying go? A milkshake a day keeps the doctor away? Well, in this case, the Dr isn't going anywhere!

Whataburger heard you and they're bringing back their beloved Dr Pepper milkshake for a limited time. In a press release, the Texas-based burger chain announced the comeback of the shake, which is "rich, tasty and creamy" and "made with a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup." Did you know Dr Pepper was also created in the Lone Star State?

"When pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas, nearly 150 years ago, he probably never imagined his creation would be enjoyed by millions of people around the world – much less that it would become a fan-favorite shake flavor at Whataburger," the press release said.

While it's unclear how long you have to try the Dr Pepper shake at Whataburger, do it soon before it leaves the menu again!

"Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself. This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way," said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rick Scheffler.

This isn't the first time Whataburger adds a menu item after listening to fans. In November, they introduced Chili Cheese Fries, but they’re unfortunately not available anymore. :(

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.