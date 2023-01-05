Ashley Olsen Marries Longtime Boyfriend Louis Eisner In Secret Wedding

By Lavender Alexandria

January 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, have been dating since 2017 and just this week finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The secrecy doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who knows about the couple as they both live exceedingly private lives and rarely make public appearances together.

The couple didn't even make their red carpet-debut until last year, after four years of dating, at an event for a nonprofit founded by Eisner's father. According to Page Six, the wedding is said to have taken place earlier this week in a private Bel-Air home with just a few dozen guests in attendance. There was also a reported after-party that lasted well into the night.

Eisner himself is an LA-based artist and painter who has reportedly known Olsen since the pair were in high school. They made their official public debut as a couple in October of 2017 at the Hammer Museum's Gala of the Garden.

The nuptials follows Olsen's twin sister Mary Kate's divorce from Olivier Sarkozy back in 2020, after being married since 2015. It also follows a busy year for their sister and fellow actress Elizabeth Olsen, whose recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept her perpetually in headlines and on red carpets.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
