Bills' Damar Hamlin 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the week, the team confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills wrote. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam also provided a positive update on Hamlin's status.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam tweeted. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"