California Governor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Powerful Bomb Cyclone

Governor Gavin Newson has declared a state of emergency in California amid harsh conditions caused by a bomb cyclone that continues to dump several inches of rain and snow across the state. According to KTLA, dangerous thunderstorms will hit the Southern region of the state today.

“This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response,” KTLA obtained in a statement from Governor Newsom.

The Nation Weather Service detailed the possibility of extreme flooding, power outages, spreading of debris, and mudslides during the powerful storm.

"Winds will be gusty throughout the region, with the strongest winds over the mountains and for the Central Coast with gusts from 50 to 70 mph expected. Likely impacts for the Wed-Thu storm include downed trees and power outages, rocks and debris on roads, significant urban and small stream flooding with impacts to the Thursday morning commute, the potential for road closures due to flooding, and a risk of debris flows in and near recent burn areas."

Areas such as Santa Barbara, Ojai, Ventura, Pasadena, and Cambria will see the most rain with totals reaching up to 10 inches. Those living around burn scar areas such as Lake Fire burn scar and Bobcat Fire burn scar were told to evacuate the area on Wednesday.