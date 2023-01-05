Chance The Rapper Says He Wants To Make A Scripted Film

"Once I finish this music project, then I can take some time to work a Black Star Line film," he concluded.



It's wouldn't be Chance's first foray into the film business. Back in 2018, Chano appeared in A24's horror-comedy film Slice alongside Zazie Beats, Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Chris Parnell and Paul Scheer. Three years later, he starred in his own concert film Magnificant Coloring World. The movie, which contained behind-the-scenes footage of his 2017 concert, was the first independently produced film by an artist that was distributed in a major theater.



Before he gets started on the film, Chance will deliver his sophomore solo album Star Line Gallery, which will feature singles like "The Highs & The Lows" with Joey Bada$$ & "YAH Know." The 29-year-old artist says that fans can expect the album "to be very Black."



"I think what fans can always expect is for it to sound like Chance," he said. "I don’t think it sounds like anybody else. I actually know it doesn’t sound like anybody else. But it is very influenced by a culture and a lineage and a legacy that precedes me. You can expect it to be very Black. It’s not necessarily drenched in trauma or it doesn’t necessarily have that Black sense of humor. It’s really me and my travels, creating new friendships, getting better in my different art forms such as videography and cinematography. And it’s me just bearing witness to what I see and bearing who I am."



Chance The Rapper has not confirmed a release date for Star Line Gallery just yet.

