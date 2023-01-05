Colorado Among Top 10 States With The Most Dinosaur Fossils

Everyone gets excited about dinosaurs. These massive and ancient creatures once roamed the world way before humans emerged, but all that's left are these bones and artifacts telling their story. For centuries, humans have been collecting them and piecing together the distant past. In the United States, dinosaur fossils can be found everywhere, but some states have more than others.

That's why Stacker dug through a database to unearth states with the most dinosaur fossils. According to the website, Colorado is one of the top states at No. 7! Researchers say 580 fossils were discovered in the Centennial State, and 249 of them originated from the Tithonian period of the Late Jurassic Epoch. They also added interesting nuggests of info about Colorado's place in archaelogical history:

"The world’s first Stegosaurus fossil was discovered in Colorado in 1877 at Dinosaur Ridge, which is also one of the world’s best spots for dinosaur footprints, with 300 tracks across a two-mile hike. The Carnegie Dinosaur Quarry in the northwest corner of the state has roughly 1,500 dinosaur bones that can be seen stuck in a cliff wall."

Here are the Top 10 states with the most dinosaur fossils:

California Wyoming Montana New Mexico Florida Utah Colorado Texas Massachusetts Virginia

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.