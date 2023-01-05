Colorado City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America

College towns have made a name for themselves thanks to the local colleges and universities and their young students populating the area. Not everything in a college town is catered toward undergraduates. In fact, these destinations have plenty of amenities, attractions, restaurants, and bars that will keep everyone entertained. Some of these places have even become top places to live.

If you're thinking about moving to one of these spots, WalletHub rounded up the best college towns and cities in America. To determine their rankings, researchers "compared more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes based on 32 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate."

According to the website, Colorado Springs was the highest-ranking city representing Colorado! This destination ranked at No. 23 overall, but when broken down by size, it was in the Top 10 among large cities. It also scored the highest in "social environment," which includes the number of attractions, sports teams, shopping centers, student population, and much more.

Here are the Top 10 college towns and cities, according to the study:

Austin, Texas Ann Arbor, Michigan Orlando, Florida Gainesville, Florida Tampa, Florida Rexburg, Idaho Provo, Utah Scottsdale, Arizona Miami, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.