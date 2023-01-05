Dolly Parton is joining forces with the ultimate group of powerhouse artists on a new song that will be released in advance of the upcoming film, 80 For Brady.

“Gonna Be You,” written by Diane Warren, brings Parton together with Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's and Debbie Harry of Blondie. It’s set to debut on January 20 (Carlisle shared a brief sneak peek on Twitter), shortly before the Paramount Pictures movie’s February 3 premiere.

Warren explained in a statement that she “wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said in a statement. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”