Drug Cartel Violently Attacks Mexican City After El Chapo's Son Arrested

By Bill Galluccio

January 5, 2023

MEXICO-DRUGS-VIOLENCE
Photo: Getty Images

Members of the Sinaloa drug cartel launched a major attack in the city of Culiacan in retaliation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán.

Residents were ordered to shelter in place as cartel members exchanged gunfire with police and military forces. The Los Angeles Times reported that several civilians and local journalist Marcos Vizcarra were effectively taken hostage by the cartel at a hotel. The cartel members stole their cars and lit them on fire in the street.

There were reports of gunfire on the tarmac at the Culiacan airport, and Mexican airline Aeromexico reported that one of its jets was struck by bullets. However, the airline said that none of the passengers or crew members were injured.

The cartel members also fired at a military jet as it landed at the airport, which has since been closed down.

Ovidio Guzmán remains in custody and has been transported to Mexico City.

