Family Of 8, Including 5 Kids Shot Dead In Their Utah Home

By Bill Galluccio

January 5, 2023

Three adults and five children were found shot to death in their rural Utah home on Wednesday (January 4). Officers with the Enoch City Police Department were dispatched to the house to conduct a welfare check when they found the grisly murder scene.

"It's hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here," Rob Dotson, Enoch City manager, said. "We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in community, and gone to school with these individuals."

"And so, this community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss; they're feeling pain. They have a lot of questions, which is natural, and they're here to support," he added.

Authorities did not say when the family was shot but assured the small town that there was no threat to the community.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

