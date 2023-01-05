Final Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game: Report

The NFL will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press Thursday (January 5) afternoon.

Monday's (January 2) game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field and was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.

The NFL had previously announced that it didn't plan to resume the postponed game this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3).

"After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the statement reads.