Final Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game: Report
By Jason Hall
January 5, 2023
The NFL will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press Thursday (January 5) afternoon.
Monday's (January 2) game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field and was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.
The NFL had previously announced that it didn't plan to resume the postponed game this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3).
"After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the statement reads.
Breaking: The NFL will not resume the #Bills - #Bengals game, two people familiar with the decision told me.— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 5, 2023
The league did, however, clarify that it "made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," nor make "any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."
"We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available," the NFL added.
The NFL announces that the #Bengals-#Bills game will not be resumed this week. No decision on potentially resuming it at a later date.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2023
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/M2rfoG5Qot
Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday's game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.
Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts addressed reporters Thursday (January 5) afternoon and confirmed that Hamlin was making "substantial progress" and "is awaking."
"He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact," Pritts said via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."
Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health, on Damar Hamlin: "He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact. We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023
“It’s been a long and difficult road for the past few days," Knight added via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable improvement."
UC Health physician Dr. William Knight IV says: “It’s been a long and difficult road for the past few days. He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable improvement.” Now is showing positive signs in vital signs and organ recovery. Workup ongoing regarding the cause.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
The physicians confirmed reports that Hamlin was awake as of Wednesday (January 4) night.
Pritts said Hamlin has been able to communicate through writing as he still has a breathing tube in and asked doctors "did we win?" in relation to Monday's game."
Dr. Pritts clarifies that Hamlin cannot speak and still has a breathing tube in. He has been communicating in writing last night and today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
"Our response was: Damar, you won. You won the game of life," Pritts said via Pelissero.
"Our response was: Damar, you won. You won the game of life."— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
The doctors said Hamlin still has a long process in his recovery and the next goal is to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own, but confirmed that he will eventually be discharged from the hospital, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
UC health doctors said he’s has long way to go. Next step goals are trying to get him off ventilator and breathe on his own. Eventually get him discharged from hospital and get him home.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023
UC doctors say Damar Hamlin started at 100% in need of ventilator and breathing tube will be removed when he gets to 0%.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2023
Docs say every patient is different and he will remain on ventilator & ICU as long he needs.
Hamlin was selected by the Bills at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old started in 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his second season.
A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin as part of a toy drive has raised more than $7 million since his hospitalization, far exceeding the charity's initial goal of $2,500.
An update shared on Tuesday clarified that further contributions would go toward Hamlin's ongoing medical battle.