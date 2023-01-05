Jeremy Renner Shares Update From ICU Following Scary Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to recover from the scary snowplow accident over New Year's that left him in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Renner took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 5) to share an update from his hospital bed in the ICU, giving fans a look into his recovery process. In the clip, the Hawkeye actor's mother and sister can be seen comforting him in the room, with his sister massages his head through a cap to wash his hair.

"He's so sexy, yeah," she joked as Renner moved the camera closer to his face. "Literally, look at all that blood."

Saying that it was his "first shower in definitely a week or so," the 51-year-old Avengers actor seemed to enjoy washing away the pain and stress over the last few days, saying it helped "lift [his] spirits."

"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," he wrote over the video, calling out his family for their support during this time. "Thank you mama, Thank you sister, Thank all for you, For your love."