Julia Fox Hints At Over-The-Top Date With Drake: 'Private Jet, Chanel Bags'

Julia Fox is opening up about her best celebrity date and it may have been with rapper Drake. The actress was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spilled some details about the lavish and over-the-top date.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," the Uncut Gems star recalled of the lavish date. "It was great, yeah." When host Andy Cohen asked which celebrity took her on the date, Fox teased, "I can't say. I really can't say.., obviously an A-lister."

During the After Show, Cohen tried again and directly asked if Drake had taken her on that date. "Maybe," Fox eventually replied. "Shouldn't have given me that shot."