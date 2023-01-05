Julia Fox Hints At Over-The-Top Date With Drake: 'Private Jet, Chanel Bags'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 5, 2023
Julia Fox is opening up about her best celebrity date and it may have been with rapper Drake. The actress was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spilled some details about the lavish and over-the-top date.
"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," the Uncut Gems star recalled of the lavish date. "It was great, yeah." When host Andy Cohen asked which celebrity took her on the date, Fox teased, "I can't say. I really can't say.., obviously an A-lister."
During the After Show, Cohen tried again and directly asked if Drake had taken her on that date. "Maybe," Fox eventually replied. "Shouldn't have given me that shot."
Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/wXqq5cWm8O— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 5, 2023
Fox has previously hinted at a past romance with Drake. Back in 2022, the actress revealed that she went on some dates with the hitmaker two years prior. "He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out," Fox told fans on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. However, she added, "I wouldn't say that we were dating."
That same year, Fox had a highly publicized whirlwind romance with another A-list rapper, Kanye West. During her appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast in November of 2022, the actress discussed her short-lived romance with the controversial rapper.
“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. Maybe because… liability, ‘She’s a tabloid type of person,’ like, I don’t know what it is. But that was something that I noticed, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is weird.’ There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks, here and there, with reaching that level of notoriety.”