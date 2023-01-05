Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over Speaker As House Reconvenes For Third Day

The House of Representatives reconvened for a third day as lawmakers tried to elect a Speaker of the House. While the Republicans have a slight majority in the chamber, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes necessary to win.

He is facing backlash from a coalition of 20 lawmakers who refuse to vote for him. Instead, they nominated other candidates, including Reps. Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Byron Donalds.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have been united in voting for their candidate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

The House has held six previous votes, but none of the nominees secured enough votes to win. After the House adjourned on Wednesday night without holding a vote, McCarthy and his allies continued to negotiate with those opposed to his Speakership, offering them numerous concessions and promises to change the House rules.

McCarthy, Donalds, and Jeffries were nominated again as the House moved to hold a seventh vote.

Jeffries received 212 votes, while McCarthy got 201 and Donalds got 19. One member voted present, and Rep. Matt Gaetz voted for former President Donald Trump. There are no rules that require the Speaker to be a member of Congress.

Several Republicans switched their votes during the eighth ballot, instead voting for Rep. Kevin Hern. In the eighth vote, McCarthy received 201 votes, Jeffries got 212 votes, Donalds had 17, Hern got 2, and Trump had one. One member voted present.

Despite coming up short for the eighth time, McCarthy remained confident he would ultimately become Speaker. He told CNN he expects to pick up the necessary votes once he reaches a deal with his opposition.

“It’s all going to be this way until an agreement comes,” he told CNN. “It’s easier if we're able to all get an agreement together.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert nominated Hern for Speaker and urged Republicans to vote for him, noting that McCarthy does not have a pathway to get 218 votes. He joined McCarthy, Donalds, and Jeffries on the ballot for the ninth vote.

While the ninth and tenth votes failed to produce a Speaker, Republican leaders continued to meet behind closed doors to work out a deal with those who opposed McCarthy.

After the eleventh vote and fifth of the day, the House voted to adjourn until 12 p.m. ET on Friday.

This is now the longest contest for Speaker of the House in 164 years. There is still a long way to go to catch the 1859 election, in which William Pennington won after 44 votes. The all-time record was set in 1855 when it took 133 votes over several months to elect Nathaniel Banks as Speaker.