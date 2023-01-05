Nirvana To Receive Special Award At 2023 Grammys

The Recording Academy announced the 2023 Grammy recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award today, and Nirvana have made the list.

According to the website, "This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording." Other honorees include Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, as well as Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Other Special Merit Awards include the Trustee Award, which honors those who have made "significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording" and the Technical GRAMMY Award, which honors individuals, companies and organizations "who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field."

"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music's diverse community. We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

The awards will be presents at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony on February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, one day before the main ceremony.