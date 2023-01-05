Romance Author Says She's Alive... 2 Years After Her Apparent Suicide

Two years ago, readers mourned the death of romance writer Susan Meachen after news of her passing was shared on her own Facebook page. Now, Meachen is making a stunning announcement — she's actually alive.

It all started when Meachen went on Facebook in September 2020 to air some grievances out about her career and the industry, Insider reports. She even went on to say that she had previously attempted suicide, but would ultimately publish her last book on October 30, 2020. A few weeks later, someone claiming to be her daughter used the same Facebook account to share that her mother had "passed away." She said the social media account would remain open for promotional purposes for Meachen's latest work.

This week, however, a new Facebook group was created called "The Ward" — and it was apparently created by Meachen herself:

"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not. There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group, I'd guess. But my family did what they thought was best for me, and I can't fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand, and they had to go through all that hell again. Returning to The Ward doesn't mean much, but I am in a good place now, and I am hoping to write again."

The post was signed off with an eerie "Let the fun begin."