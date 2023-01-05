Sam Smith Is Headed To Minnesota
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 5, 2023
Multi-platinum British recording artist Sam Smith will perform in Minnesota this summer.
Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, announced their "GLORIA the Tour" North America dates today (January 5) via social media. "This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together ❤️🔥⚓️" Smith wrote in the caption.
Following a series of European shows from April to June, the North American run spans 27 cities, kicking off on July 25 in Miami Florida. Before the tour wraps, Smith will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 16. Check out the complete list out tour dates bellow.
GLORIA - THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 5, 2023
RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.https://t.co/Ymt8RfIwdb pic.twitter.com/fz9hm6rgLg
In addition, Jessie Reyez is slated to support on every stop of the trek. The two previously worked with each other on Calvin Harris' 2018 track "Promises." She's set to go on a shorter European tour in the second half of January before heading out with Smith later this year.
Tickets for "GLORIA the Tour" go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on January 13. There is also a presale for American Express cardholders starting on January 9 and a fan presale that begins on January 11.