Sam Smith Is Headed To Minnesota

Multi-platinum British recording artist Sam Smith will perform in Minnesota this summer.

Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, announced their "GLORIA the Tour" North America dates today (January 5) via social media. "This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together ❤️‍🔥⚓️" Smith wrote in the caption.

Following a series of European shows from April to June, the North American run spans 27 cities, kicking off on July 25 in Miami Florida. Before the tour wraps, Smith will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 16. Check out the complete list out tour dates bellow.