Sam Smith Is Headed To Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 5, 2023

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Multi-platinum British recording artist Sam Smith will perform in Minnesota this summer.

Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, announced their "GLORIA the Tour" North America dates today (January 5) via social media. "This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together ❤️‍🔥⚓️" Smith wrote in the caption.

Following a series of European shows from April to June, the North American run spans 27 cities, kicking off on July 25 in Miami Florida. Before the tour wraps, Smith will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 16. Check out the complete list out tour dates bellow.

In addition, Jessie Reyez is slated to support on every stop of the trek. The two previously worked with each other on Calvin Harris' 2018 track "Promises." She's set to go on a shorter European tour in the second half of January before heading out with Smith later this year.

Tickets for "GLORIA the Tour" go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on January 13. There is also a presale for American Express cardholders starting on January 9 and a fan presale that begins on January 11.

