Seattle Airport Named One Of The World's Most Punctual Airports

Following one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory, a Western Washington airport is getting praised for its punctuality last year.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, unveiled the most on-time airlines and airports in 2022. The website states, "The past year saw a challenging operational environment, despite this climate, many airlines and airports worldwide excelled." To determine on-time performance for airports, they tracked on-time departing flights.

According to the report, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was one of the top-performing airports in the world. Ranking at No.8, 81.04% of Sea-Tac's flights were on-time. The airport saw 383,250 flights last year.

Delta Airlines claimed the crown as one of the best airlines in North America. Compared to other international airlines, it ranked No. 5 in the world.

Despite the aviation industry struggling with understaffing, historic storms, and a slew of delayed and canceled flights, it saw a strong surge in demand and many travelers ready to explore the world again in 2022.

"Ramping back up operations so quickly after an enforced slowdown is not easy to do and the top-ranked airlines and airports in Cirium’s 2022 On-Time Performance Review deserve their recognition for this well-orchestrated achievement," Cirium president Jeremy Bowen said.

Check out the full report on Cirium's website.