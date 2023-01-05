Texas A&M Hilariously Hit With Rare Foul... Before The Game Even Started

Dude, where's my uniform? 🤣

On Wednesday (January 4), the Texas A&M men's basketball underwent a significant blunder that cost them a technical foul... before their matchup against the Florida Gators even started! Turns out the entire team left their game jerseys at the hotel in Gainesville, USA TODAY reports. The forgotten uniforms caused the game to be delayed — so a delay of game foul was handed to them that put the Gators up 1-0 before tipoff.

Aggies coach Buzz Williams said he left the jerseys in his hotel room while he was admittedly protecting his student managers, The Associated Press reports. "I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room. That's probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager. If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus. It's my fault and it won't happen again," he said.