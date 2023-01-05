Texas A&M Hilariously Hit With Rare Foul... Before The Game Even Started

By Dani Medina

January 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dude, where's my uniform? 🤣

On Wednesday (January 4), the Texas A&M men's basketball underwent a significant blunder that cost them a technical foul... before their matchup against the Florida Gators even started! Turns out the entire team left their game jerseys at the hotel in Gainesville, USA TODAY reports. The forgotten uniforms caused the game to be delayed — so a delay of game foul was handed to them that put the Gators up 1-0 before tipoff.

Aggies coach Buzz Williams said he left the jerseys in his hotel room while he was admittedly protecting his student managers, The Associated Press reports. "I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room. That's probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager. If that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus. It's my fault and it won't happen again," he said.

Guard Tyrece Radford said the jerseys might have gotten left behind because they were "just moving too fast." He added, "Just trying to get here, so ready for the game. Just moving too fast honestly. From the outside looking in, it probably looked like it was a big distraction, but (coach) does his best to keep us locked in and just trying to turn a negative into a positive."

Gators coach Todd Golden was admittedly confused at what unfolded at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. "I'm 37, I’ve played basketball my whole life and that's never happened to me in an aspect or any point in my career. It wasn't ideal. I thought we ready to go and we were sitting there maybe 15 or 20 minutes, waiting for these guys to show up. It is what it is. We didn't handle the situation well enough," he said. "It's something that might happen at my son's CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) game but usually not at the SEC level."

In the end, the extra point at the start didn't even matter for the Aggies (9-5, 1-0), who came out on top on the road 66-63 and gave Coach Williams his 500th victory as a head coach. "I think the jerseys were a big part of that," forward Julius Marble said.

