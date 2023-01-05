Theophilus London Has Been Found 'Safe And Well'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 5, 2023
Theophilus London has been reunited with his family after he was reported missing since July 2022.
According to an update his cousin Mikhail "DjKellz" Noel posted Wednesday night, January 4, London was found "safe and well." He didn't provide any details on where the artist has been for the past six months. However, he did express his gratitude for all the help he and his family have received recently and requested privacy at this time.
"Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin," Noel wrote. "It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.
According to NBC, his father Larry London said that friends of his son found him walking around in the streets of West L.A. The artist will be put on a plane to New York City to see family and will eventually head to Trinidad & Tobago to recover.
“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”
London was reported missing by his family last week after they hadn't heard from him in five months. His family even traveled to Los Angeles, which is the last place he was seen, in an effort to search for him. After his family put the word out, they received numerous tips including one sighting in L.A.'s Skid Row back in October.
We're glad that his terrifying chapter in Theophilus London has a positive ending.