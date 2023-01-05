Theophilus London Has Been Found 'Safe And Well'

According to NBC, his father Larry London said that friends of his son found him walking around in the streets of West L.A. The artist will be put on a plane to New York City to see family and will eventually head to Trinidad & Tobago to recover.



“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”



London was reported missing by his family last week after they hadn't heard from him in five months. His family even traveled to Los Angeles, which is the last place he was seen, in an effort to search for him. After his family put the word out, they received numerous tips including one sighting in L.A.'s Skid Row back in October.



We're glad that his terrifying chapter in Theophilus London has a positive ending.