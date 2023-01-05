This Is Tennessee's Best Gym

Do you have a New Year's resolution to start working out more, but you're not really sure where to start? For many people, the start of a new year means doubling down on plans to get fit or focus on their health.

Using online reviews and feedback from fitness professionals, Cheapism searched for the best gyms around the country and compiled a list of the top spot in each state. These fitness centers stand out thanks to the staff and trainers, fitness programs, gear and equipment that aim to help clients achieve their goals.

According to the site, the best gym in Tennessee is Exclusive Fitness. Located in Knoxville, the gym's self-described goal is to "change the shape" of the city by helping members with their own personal fitness goals, from bulking up to slimming down to focusing on targeted areas.

Exclusive Fitness is located at 7575 South Northshore Drive in Knoxville.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Exclusive gets a lot of its juice from its hands-on owner, certified personal trainer and bodybuilder Wade Wilburn, who runs a staff good at helping people with weight loss, bulking up, sport conditioning, or regaining strength, balance, and coordination after an illness."

