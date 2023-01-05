This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments.

Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to find the places in Louisiana with the longest life expectancy in the state. According to the site:

"Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis."

So which parish has the longest life expectancy in Louisiana?

Cameron Parish

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Cameron Parish is 80.8 years, 5.6 years more than the average for the state. The southwestern parish also ranks first in length of life, third in statewide health outcomes, and 16th in quality of life.

These are the Top 10 parishes in Louisiana with the longest life expectancy:

Cameron Parish Ascension Parish West Feliciana Parish St. Tammany Parish Lafayette Parish Bossier Parish West Baton Rouge Parish Jefferson Parish Plaquemines Parish Lafourche Parish

Check out Stacker's full report of the Louisiana parishes with the longest life expectancies in the state.