This Washington County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker.

The statistics-based website detailed Washington's counties with the longest life expectancies. According to the study, San Juan County has the state's highest average life expectancy at 86.3 years. That's 6.1 years more than the statewide average!

Here's how they determined their rankings:

"Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Washington. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System."

These are the Top 10 Washington counties with the highest life expectancies:

San Juan County Skamania County Douglas County King County Klickitat County Island County Kittitas County Whatcom County Jefferson County Lincoln County

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.