Wisconsin Woman Charged For Repeatedly Poisoning Husband Of Five Months

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly repeatedly poisoning her husband through his morning coffee.

Amanda Chapin has been accused of poisoning her husband, 70-year-old Gary Chapin, three times between July and August, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lafayette County. Bloodwork showed barbiturates in Gary's system came from drugs he uses as a veterinarian to euthanize animals. The final poisoning resulted in Gary becoming comatose on August 21 for four days.

The complaint also outlines a five-month long timeline of their relationship. It began with a "stormy" courthouse marriage in March during which Amanda allegedly forged the signature of one of Gary's children on a Power of Attorney document. She also allegedly demanded Gary amend the deed to the house so that it would go to her in the case of his death.

Less than three weeks after the claim was authorized on the house, Amanda is suspect of first poisoning Gary. Gary told police he suspected his wife had been using a mortar and pestle to grind up the medications before adding them to his coffee in the morning. He was unable to find it when he returned from the hospital.

Gary's son has petitioned for a restraining order against Amanda on behalf of his father, and Gary has filed for divorce, according to online court records.