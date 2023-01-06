3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

Three Arizona cities landed in the top 50 of the best places to retire. Scottsdale landed at number seven on the list. The city came in at number four for quality of life, number 28 for activities, and number 66 for affordability.

Further down the list was Tempe at number 21 and Tucson at number 50.

Here are the top 10 cities in America to retire:

Charleston, SC Orlando, FL Cincinnati, OH Miami, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL San Francisco, CA Scottsdale, AZ Wilmington, DE Tampa, FL Salt Lake City, UT

Check out the full list of best places to retire across the country on WalletHub's website.