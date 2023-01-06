3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

Three Texas cities landed in the top 100 of the best places to retire. Austin landed at number 66 on the list. The city came in at number 62 for quality of life, number 27 for activities, and number 125 for affordability.

Further down the list was Brownsville at number 89 and San Antonio at number 94.

Here are the top 10 cities in America to retire:

Charleston, SC Orlando, FL Cincinnati, OH Miami, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL San Francisco, CA Scottsdale, AZ Wilmington, DE Tampa, FL Salt Lake City, UT

Check out the full list of best places to retire across the country on WalletHub's website.