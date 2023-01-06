Fans Think Bobby Shmurda Dissed Gunna In Upcoming Song About Snitches

"Snitch, man, all y'all n****s b***h/Man, all y'all n****s laced/Yea, all y'all n****s switch/It's lit, man, f**k all of you rap n****s/Most of y'all some rat n****s/All y'all chit-chat, n***a."



Soon after he posted the clip, fans began to flood his post with insinuations about his lines. Most of them believe the verse is aimed at Gunna, who recently took a plea deal in the racketeering case against Young Thug and YSL. Although it could've been about anyone, people on social media couldn't help but think his bars were inspired by Thugger's artist.



"Bobby Shmurda took it personal with gunna plea deal !! Why is he making a whole diss track," a Twitter user asked.



Gunna was one of the first YSL members to accept a plea deal ahead of YSL's trial. Since then, he released a statement saying that he has no plans to cooperate with authorities and will invoke his Fifth Amendment rights if he is called on to testify. There's no official release date for the full version of Shmurda's upcoming song. Until it arrives, check out his verse below and judge for yourself.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE