Illinois House Of Representatives Passes Assault Weapons Ban
By Logan DeLoye
January 6, 2023
The Illinois House of Representatives passed legislation encompassing the use of assault weapons at midnight on Thursday. According to NBC Chicago, the historic legislation would "ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons" across Illinois.
"We know that this topic is contentious," NBC Chicago obtained in a speech from Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "We also may not all agree on the solutions being presented, but what we do know is that gun violence is impacting communities in every single corner of this state."
NBC Chicago detailed the vote to be 64 to 43 favoring the ban. While there seems to be a divide in opinion regarding gun laws across the state, Republican State Representative Jim Durkin made his stance very clear.
"They have no sporting use," the representative shared. "They have no target use. Their only purpose is killing people. And I don't see a justification for that."
Highland Park Representative Bob Morgan also mentioned his support for the legislation, tweeting that it is a "huge step forward."
The IL House just passed ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines.— Bob Morgan (@RepBobMorgan) January 6, 2023
This is a huge step forward—and it couldn’t have happened without the incredible volunteers and leaders who pushed us forward. But we’re not done yet. On to the Senate! pic.twitter.com/4fO3rQWwpi
“This passage by the House is a monumental step, and all the activists, organizers and survivors who have flooded this building with their advocacy should be proud of this achievement. This is your victory. We aren’t done yet–but this legislative action represents serious progress on the road to full passage." The bill still has to pass through the Senate before it is officially a law, and is set to be debated on Friday.