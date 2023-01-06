Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok

An inmate is behind bars — again — after attempting to escape from a Texas jail. His escape attempt, however, was all captured on TikTok for the world to see.

Timothy Chappelle, a Smith County Jail inmate who was originally facing charges of felony criminal mischief, is now facing additional charges of escape and burglary of habitation, KLTV reports. He was being transported from the low-risk facility to the main one downtown on Tuesday (January 3) when he kicked out the window of the transport van at a red light and jumped out. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says "poor uplifting on the van" is to blame for the escape.

The inmate broke into two houses on Wisteria Drive in Tyler, one of which was occupied. He was also seen running up and down the street — all of which was shared on TikTok. A video posted by @chadroo76 shows Chappelle running through a neighborhood. The user tells the inmate that "they're gonna get you, man!" to which the inmate even asked for a ride. "Hell no!" he responded. A longer video from @meeklingg shows the man running through a parking lot as passers-by scream and laugh. Her video even shows the transport van Chappelle escaped from.

You can watch both videos below: