Masked Intruder Arrested After Breaking Into Billie Eilish's Family Home

Last night, a home owned by the parents of pop singer Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas' parents was broken into by a masked man. According to Page Six, LAPD robbery detectives responded to a call around 9 p.m. where they arrested the man responsible.

Thankfully, nobody was in the house at the time and according to TMZ, the call to police was made by a housekeeper who noticed the suspect through an electronic security device. The suspect allegedly jumped a fence to get onto the property and was captured on one of the house's security cameras.

It's far from the first time that the Eilish household has made headlines. In 2019, the address leaked online which caused a number of Billie's fans to gather outside. The event clearly rattled the pop singer, as she's brought it up in a number of interviews since, telling Rolling Stone in 2019 "I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore."

That's not the only reason the house is famous among fans though. Eilish's 2019 debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was famously recorded in a makeshift bedroom studio in the house, where both Billie and Finneas grew up. Despite her musical success, Eilish still claims to live at the house alongside her parents.