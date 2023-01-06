Ohio Drunk-Driving Suspect Does Backflip During Sobriety Test

One drunk-driving suspect in Ohio has caused quite a commotion after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.

When a police officer in Broadview Heights pulled over 27-year-old Tanner Watson for speeding, Watson admitted he'd been out drinking with his friends. He told the officer he had had three or four beers, but the officer suspected he'd likely had more than that. “Your driving’s pretty bad, your eyes are super glossy … I can smell booze coming from you, so I want to run some sobriety tests on you,” the Broadview Heights police officer can be heard saying in the bodycam video.

After Watson appeared to have trouble with the first sobriety test, the officer directed him to walk in a straight line, according to the video obtained from the Broadview Heights Police Department. However, Watson volunteered to do his own version of a sobriety test: a standing backflip. Watson then became argumentative when the officer informed him that his acrobatics did not, in fact, prove that he was sober. Eventually, the officer appeared to get tired of arguing with Watson and arrested him. Watson said he was disappointed that he couldn't convince the officer he was sober.

Watson was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired and cited for speeding.