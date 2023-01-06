For all the reasons to go viral, I'd say this is a pretty epic one.

Drake Snider of Austin got a pretty badass tattoo of the P. Terry's Burger Stand logo — and it even caught the attention of the burger chain's CEO! Turns out it was Snider's first tattoo and why he got it isn't a complicated answer. He worked at a P. Terry's location at North Lamar and Koenig Lane for over two years while he was a student at nearby McCallum High School, MySanAntonio reports. "It was a great first job. I loved it. Tying that into my first tattoo just made sense. It felt right, to be honest," he said.

He got the tattoo while on winter break from college in Oregon. After getting the beloved logo tatted on his bicep on December 30, he took to social media to show it off. That's when P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver saw it and tweeted about it. "This dude just got a legit @pterrys tattoo. They say to never meet your heroes but if anyone knows him, please connect me. I wanna hook him up," he said.