Rihanna's Documentary Is 'Done' After Six Years Of Filming

After six and a half years of filming, Rihanna's highly-anticipated documentary has been completed. The film's director Peter Berg gave fans an update this week, acknowledging it's been a long wait since the project was first announced in 2015.

“Waiting for [Rihanna] to approve it,” Berg told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday, January 5th. “It’s done and sold, and Amazon’s ready. She’s a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out. We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I don’t know. Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

However, he doesn't think the pop icon would disapprove of the final product. "When Rihanna asked me to make a doc, I thought she was joking,” Berg said. “My work tends to be a bit more masculine, at least on the surface. But this has allowed me to dip in and out of her life while I’m doing other things.”

He went on to discuss working with the star, who is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February. "I’ve loved it – watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty [Beauty, cosmetics brand] into this billion-dollar entity and, now, being a mom. It’s such an enriching experience, I don’t really care how long it takes," Berg revealed.

You can catch Rihanna light up the Super Bowl LVII Halftime stage on February 12th and hopefully, we'll have a release date for the project soon.