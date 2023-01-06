The Houston Rodeo Concert Lineup Is Finally Here & It’s Epic!

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup is FINALLY here — and it was definitely worth the wait!

Rodeo Houston is set to take place from February 28 through March 19 and every night, a superstar will take the stage. Parker McCollum is set to perform opening night and the following days feature performances from popular rappers, pop stars and iconic country legends. Luke Bryan closes out the month on March 19.

Here's a look at the 2023 Rodeo Houston lineup: