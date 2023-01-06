The Houston Rodeo Concert Lineup Is Finally Here & It’s Epic!
By Dani Medina
January 6, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup is FINALLY here — and it was definitely worth the wait!
Rodeo Houston is set to take place from February 28 through March 19 and every night, a superstar will take the stage. Parker McCollum is set to perform opening night and the following days feature performances from popular rappers, pop stars and iconic country legends. Luke Bryan closes out the month on March 19.
Here's a look at the 2023 Rodeo Houston lineup:
- February 28: Parker McCollum
- March 1: Brooks & Dunn
- March 2: Lauren Daigle
- March 3: Bun B
- March 4: Walker Hayes
- March 5: Zac Brown Band
- March 6: Jason Aldean
- March 7: New Kids on the Block
- March 8: Jon Pardi
- March 9: Ashley McBryde
- March 10: The Chainsmokers
- March 11: Turnpike Troubadors
- March 12: La Fiera de Ojinaga
- March 13: Cody Jinks
- March 14: Machine Gun Kelly
- March 15: Kenny Chesney
- March 16: Chris Stapleton
- March 17: Cody Johnson
- March 18: Brad Paisley
- March 19: Luke Bryan
Tickets for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale January 12 and will be sold in waves, depending on the performance date. Tickets for the February 28-March 9 shows go on sale at 10 a.m., and the remaining shows go live at 2 p.m.